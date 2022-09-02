Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Target Price to C$0.25

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Emerge Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Emerge Commerce stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15. Emerge Commerce has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.65.

Emerge Commerce Company Profile

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

