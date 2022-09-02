Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.58.

NYSE:CM opened at $46.69 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $386,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after buying an additional 209,267 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 501.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

