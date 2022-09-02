Canadian Solar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 15,654 put options on the company. This is an increase of 433% compared to the typical volume of 2,937 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.