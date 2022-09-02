Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

