Cancom (ETR:COK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.30

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €27.30 ($27.86) and last traded at €28.26 ($28.84), with a volume of 112022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.88 ($27.43).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COK. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

