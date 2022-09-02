Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $8.00

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 153.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Stock Performance

Shares of VXRT opened at $3.15 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 539.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.