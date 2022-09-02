Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $645.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,554. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

