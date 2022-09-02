Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.17. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

