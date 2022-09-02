Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 117,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,864,592. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

