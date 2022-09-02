Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35.

