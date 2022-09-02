Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,187. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.