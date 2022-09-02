Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.24. 1,258,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.80 and its 200-day moving average is $302.66.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

