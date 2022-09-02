Capital Analysts LLC Sells 431 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

