Capital Analysts LLC Sells 64 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.07. 8,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,784. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

