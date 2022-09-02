Capital Analysts LLC Sells 646 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

