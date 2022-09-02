Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,958,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.87. 1,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.43. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.