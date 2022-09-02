CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.
