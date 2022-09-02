Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

