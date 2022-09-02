Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 15,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,712,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,119,258 shares of company stock worth $45,072,914 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.