Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Buys C$23,850.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Director Mario Plourde acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 276,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,485,233.

Mario Plourde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mario Plourde acquired 700 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.59 per share, with a total value of C$6,013.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Mario Plourde bought 800 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,888.00.

Cascades Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$898.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.45.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

