Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,936. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

