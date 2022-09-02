Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,658 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

