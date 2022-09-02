Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,051,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,395. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

