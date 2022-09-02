Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.63. 293,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

