Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,414 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,064. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.