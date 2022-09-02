Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,766. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.