Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,766. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

