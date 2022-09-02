Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.86.

Catalent stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

