Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $183.78. 14,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,624. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

