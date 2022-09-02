Catex Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $376.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $75,694.15 and $376.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.
About Catex Token
Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.
Buying and Selling Catex Token
