CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.88. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,282. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

