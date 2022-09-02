Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.