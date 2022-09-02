Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

FUN stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

