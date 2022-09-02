Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 195,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

