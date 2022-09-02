Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 673,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

