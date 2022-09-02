Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NCLH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 265,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,496. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

