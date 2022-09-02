Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.06. 197,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.