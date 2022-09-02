Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 81,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

