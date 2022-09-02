Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Visa by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. 35,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $380.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

