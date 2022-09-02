Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $122.25 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $122.25 million and $7.90 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029327 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084030 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00041006 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003256 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.