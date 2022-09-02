Celo Euro (CEUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25,085.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and $25,085.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

