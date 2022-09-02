CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CX opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

