Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Head to Head Analysis

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ford Motor 3 10 6 0 2.16

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $17.74, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 7.86% 16.91% 2.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 39.90 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $136.34 billion 0.45 $17.94 billion $2.86 5.31

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. Ford Motor Company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

