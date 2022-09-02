Centaur (CNTR) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,402.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $341,068.16 and $12,402.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

