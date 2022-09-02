CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $22,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 170,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.



