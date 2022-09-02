Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 208,286 shares.The stock last traded at $47.33 and had previously closed at $46.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

