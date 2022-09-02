Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $649.97

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.97 ($7.85) and traded as low as GBX 634.20 ($7.66). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 649.20 ($7.84), with a volume of 406,374 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 650.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.30.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

