Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Trading Up 1.5%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 1,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

