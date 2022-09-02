Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.79 and traded as low as C$4.53. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 210,766 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$279.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

