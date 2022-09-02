Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 81,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 294,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.70.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.
